Estos son los ganadores de la edición 89 de los Óscar

“Moonlight” ganó este domingo el Oscar a mejor película de la 89 edición de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood en una gala en la que “La La Land” se llevó seis premios.

Este es el listado de ganadores:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Moonlight” (A24).

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

Damien Chazelle, por “La La Land”.

MEJOR ACTOR:

Casey Affleck, por “Manchester by the Sea”.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Mahershala Ali, por “Moonlight”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Emma Stone, por “La La Land”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Viola Davis, por “Fences”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

“Zootopia”, de Byron Howard, Rich Moore y Clark Spencer.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Linus Sandgren, por “La La Land”.

MEJOR VESTUARIO:

Colleen Atwood, por “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”.

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

“O.J.: Made in America”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

“The White Helmets”.

MEJOR MONTAJE:

John Gilbert, por “Hacksaw Ridge”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA:

“The Salesman” de Asghar Farhadi (Irán).

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE:

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson, por “Suicide Squad”.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

“La La Land”, de Justin Hurwitz.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, por “City Of Stars” de “La La Land”.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

“La La Land”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:

“Piper” de Alan Barillaro y Marc Sondheimer.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:

“Sing”, de Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy.

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:

“Arrival”.

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO:

“Hacksaw Ridge”.

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

“The Jungle Book”.

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO:

Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin, por “Moonlight”.

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL:

“Manchester by the Sea”, de Kenneth Lonergan.

