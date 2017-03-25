Exintegrante de One Direction anunció el nacimiento de su primer hijo
A través de la red social Instagram, el ex integrante de One Direction, Lyan Payne, dio a conocer este domingo –en su cuenta oficial– que ya es padre de su primer bebé.
Los dos nuevos padres compartieron la primera fotografía del bebé, que aún no tiene nombre, con sentidos mensajes en los que expresan la felicidad que les ha dado este importante momento en sus vidas.
“Mis amigos y mi familia saben que pocas veces me quedo sin palabras… Wow! Estoy sumamente feliz de recibir a nuestro pequeño bebé, es un momento que nunca olvidaré… Por mucho este es mi recuerdo más especial”.
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!
Vía Globovisión/www.diariorepublica.com
