Exintegrante de One Direction anunció el nacimiento de su primer hijo

Publicado el 27 de marzo de 2017

A través de la red social Instagram, el ex integrante de One Direction, Lyan Payne, dio a conocer este domingo –en su cuenta oficial– que ya es padre de su primer bebé.

Los dos nuevos padres compartieron la primera fotografía del bebé, que aún no tiene nombre, con sentidos mensajes en los que expresan la felicidad que les ha dado este importante momento en sus vidas.

“Mis amigos y mi familia saben que pocas veces me quedo sin palabras… Wow! Estoy sumamente feliz de recibir a nuestro pequeño bebé, es un momento que nunca olvidaré… Por mucho este es mi recuerdo más especial”.

